Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) PT at $58.25

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Karooooo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KARO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo Stock Down 1.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $11,028,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 699.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter.

KARO stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Karooooo has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $70.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 290.70%.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.