Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $25.82

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.8182.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Magnite Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,855.60. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 442,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,799.68. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,156,779. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 85.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,814,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.