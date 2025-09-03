Brokerages Set NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $37.67

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho started coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1,221.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 638,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 589,888 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 409,123 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 356,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 299,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

