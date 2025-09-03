Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $273.50

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STE

Insider Transactions at STERIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,950,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,132,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after buying an additional 540,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $241.93 on Friday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.