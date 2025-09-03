C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $27.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.4286.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,145,568 shares of company stock worth $50,241,976 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.96.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.