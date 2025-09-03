Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Stock Holdings Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $5,400,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $3.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

