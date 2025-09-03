Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 318,900 shares, anincreaseof5,305.1% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,590,000.

Get Calvert International Responsible Index ETF alerts:

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVIE opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06.

About Calvert International Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.