Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,540,000 shares, anincreaseof54,006.1% from the July 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 886,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGHM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 203.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGHM stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

