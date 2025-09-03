Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,118,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 63,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBU

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.