Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,646.93 ($22.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,138 ($28.64). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 2,093 ($28.03), with a volume of 631,319 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.81, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

