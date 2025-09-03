Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares in the company, valued at $410,568.30. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $524.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.46 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

