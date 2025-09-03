Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.17). 4,981,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 509,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).
Cavendish Financial Trading Down 2.7%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.48. The firm has a market cap of £41.63 million, a PE ratio of 5,904.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 94 earnings per share for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.
Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.
