CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 893,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,782,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young acquired 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

