CCLA Investment Management Has $206.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CCLA Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

