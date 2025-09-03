Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Celsius stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Celsius by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

