Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Celsius Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CELH opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

