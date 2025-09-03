CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,314,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 569,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

