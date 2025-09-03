CervoMed Inc. $CRVO Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) by 8,159.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CervoMed were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. CervoMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.72.

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on CervoMed from $15.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

