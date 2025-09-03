Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

