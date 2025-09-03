Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,949 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. $SPCE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 17,828.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

