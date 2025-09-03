Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GRAIL during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in GRAIL by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

GRAL opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.18.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $311,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,758.60. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding sold 339,800 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $16,830,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,305,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,699,374.15. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,694 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,266.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

