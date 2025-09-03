Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. $TSBK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 22,400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $125,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,765.80. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Alan Smith sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,228. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

