Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,756 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.