Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lightwave Logic Inc. $LWLG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 623.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LWLG opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.61. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%.

About Lightwave Logic



Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

