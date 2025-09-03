Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in eGain Corporation $EGAN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. eGain Corporation has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $173.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eGain

About eGain

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.