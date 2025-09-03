Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. $CCCC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.98. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

