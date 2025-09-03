Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.00. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATLC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.