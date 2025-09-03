Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 527.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,856.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BWMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,489.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,024 shares of company stock worth $162,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

