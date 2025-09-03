Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.26. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

