Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 45.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 939,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 0.2%

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 50.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Transactions at Orion Office REIT

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,833.98. This represents a 31.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

