Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

