Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $796,000 in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,561,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAZE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.