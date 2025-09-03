Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $908,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

