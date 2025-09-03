Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,828 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,828 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

