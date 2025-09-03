Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,391.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy Company has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

