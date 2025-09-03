Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. $OFLX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Flex

In other Omega Flex news, Chairman Kevin R. Hoben sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $30,666.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 898,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,716.15. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

