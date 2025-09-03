Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,560 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties $SRG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th.

Shares of SRG opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 497.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

