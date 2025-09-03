Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in CS Disco, Inc. $LAW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

CS Disco Stock Down 2.3%

LAW stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Antoon sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $33,248.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 239,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,744.42. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen Herckis sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,363.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,953.92. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $183,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

