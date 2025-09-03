Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. $LYEL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 82.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 552,328.31% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

