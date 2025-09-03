Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE GTLS opened at $199.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.