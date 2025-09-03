Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleanspark by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 388,021 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

