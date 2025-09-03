Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleanspark by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 388,021 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cleanspark Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK
Cleanspark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanspark
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.