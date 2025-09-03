Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cognex by 105.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 82.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

