Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Analysis

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coincheck Group and Greenpro Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coincheck Group $2.53 billion 0.26 -$94.71 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 3.22 -$710,000.00 ($0.13) -10.46

Profitability

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coincheck Group.

This table compares Coincheck Group and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coincheck Group N/A -219.83% -4.61% Greenpro Capital -33.68% -20.85% -15.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coincheck Group and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coincheck Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coincheck Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Coincheck Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Coincheck Group beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

