Comerica Bank Acquires 13,333 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 180,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avnet Trading Down 4.6%

AVT stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

