Comerica Bank Acquires 24,144 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KAR stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

