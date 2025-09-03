Comerica Bank Acquires 3,394 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 252,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,548,000 after buying an additional 107,009 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4%

HII opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day moving average is $228.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

