Comerica Bank Acquires 6,720 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insperity Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director John L. Lumelleau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

