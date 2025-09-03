Comerica Bank Acquires 97,100 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 725,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $158,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,933,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

