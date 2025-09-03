Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Match Group Trading Down 1.0%

Match Group stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,979.08. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.