Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 95.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

